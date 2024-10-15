IDF reservists may see municipality tax issue resolved, Hitorerut says

The appeal made by the Hitorerut in Jerusalem movement regarding the municipal taxes reserve soldiers paid erroneously is now being reviewed by the Interior Ministry, the movement announced earlier this week.

Due to reserve duty, the income of some soldiers saw a significant rise since it was calculated based on the temporary remuneration granted to them by the IDF instead of their usual income.

This barred the soldiers from the reduction they were eligible for when paying municipal taxes, forcing them to pay sums superior to what they were supposed to.

According to Hitorerut, the move follows a request it made some nine months ago to the Interior Ministry to alter the ordinance so that the remunerations given by the IDF will not count as part of municipal tax reductions.

The ministry subsequently filed a preliminary response to the High Court stating that it was considering altering the ordinance and that the issue would be solved soon.

Hitorerut noted that it would further act so that the municipal tax reduction would be given retroactively to the reserve soldiers who were supposed to receive it.

'Discrimination against reservists with low income'

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Adir Schwartz said of the move, "I am happy that we have succeeded in achieving such a significant accomplishment for thousands of reservists all across the country, and of course here in Jerusalem as well."

Dr. Matan Gutman, who represented Hitorerut in the case, noted, "The petition sheds light on the severe harm and discrimination against reservists with low incomes, most of whom are students. Including the minimum reservist compensation as part of their income for the purpose of calculating a municipal tax discount is an injustice to a large group of reservists, as their actual income has not changed, and thus, their eligibility for the discount remains.

"The inclusion of reservist compensation creates the absurdity of 'you fought – you paid,' and it is our duty as a society to ease the burden on reservists in every possible way, certainly not to deprive them of rights they are entitled to by law," he added.