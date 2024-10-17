Grapevine: Friendship at the feast

IN PREVIOUS years, the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) hosted thousands of Christian supporters in Israel at its annual Feast of Tabernacles gathering. This year instead of thousands, there were hundreds from some 50 countries – but even the reduced numbers were a moving display of faith and friendship.

The 400-plus participants represented possibly the largest solidarity mission to come to Israel since Oct. 7.

They came despite the fact that the war is not over and there are almost daily incidents of terrorism in Israel, to indicate to Israeli citizens that regardless of the ongoing fighting and the huge surge of antisemitism around the world, Israel is not alone and can always count on its evangelical friends.

Participants visited the area comprising the Gaza envelope, including the devastated Kibbutz Be’eri, primarily to honor those whose lives were cut short by the Hamas invasion but also to gain a better understanding of what happened so that they could share their experiences with others. They met with survivors and heard firsthand stories that they will take back with them to their home countries and disseminate.

Working in partnership with KKL-JNF, the ICEJ delegates potted hundreds of red and yellow tulip bulbs in memory of the fallen and abducted, which will be planted at the new Supernova memorial site and blossom this winter in the shape of a red heart and yellow ribbon. A WOMAN visits the site of the Nova festival this week. (credit: SUSANA VERA/REUTERS)

The feast began on October 16 and will conclude on October 23.

It goes without saying that the program included meetings with hostage families so that more voices can be added to calls to bring the hostages home, as well as meetings with security officers and various Israeli dignitaries.

One of the highlights for Israeli guests, as well as for the pilgrims, is the musical extravaganza that is part and parcel of every Feast of Tabernacles gathering, showcasing an incredible array of talent. This year it will have special meaning.

This special evening on Sunday, October 20, will take place at the Tower of David Museum and will include the roll call of the nations with a colorful flag procession honoring the nations present at this year’s feast. Program highlights also include performances by the Israeli choir Or Lamishpachot (Light for the Families), led by musical director Kobi Oshrat, and consisting of bereaved family members whose songs of hope will encourage those in attendance. There will also be performances by an Estonian choir and other noted Christian artists.

The traditional Sukkot parade along Jaffa Road with the participation of people who have come to Israel for the Feast of Tabernacles will not take place this year, but the Christian pilgrims, many in the national costumes of their countries, will parade around Sacher Park to where the whole of the Sukkot Parade will be held.

“The Feast of Tabernacles is traditionally a holiday of joy, but given the ongoing war and the immense tragedy that struck Israel one year ago, we have a duty to begin this year with a solemn remembrance gathering in the western Negev area hit so hard last Oct. 7,” said David Parsons, ICEJ senior vice president and spokesman. “Our presence here at this difficult time and the lovely tulips we will leave behind are meant to send a strong message of Christian support and concern for this nation and what the Israeli people have suffered.”

Love-oriented event at the Orient Hotel

■ MOST HOTELS which host cultural events in order to attract more guests usually do so from Thursday night to Saturday, with checkout early on Sunday morning. The Orient Hotel on Emek Refaim Street is deviating from the weekend to the beginning of the week and will have a three-day love-oriented cultural treat from Sunday to Tuesday inclusive, on November 17-19, even though November is nowhere near Tu B’Av.

There will be lectures, music, and more, beginning with Prof. Suzie Navot, an expert in constitutional law and vice president of research at the Israel Democracy Institute, who will speak on “Feelings and Laws.” Prof. Yoram Yovell will try to define what love is among argumentative couples; psychiatrist Prof. Gil Zalsman will reveal something of the biology of love; four poets and a philosopher will present their views on love; movie and scriptwriting researcher Rachel Esterkin will discuss Hollywood style love; and other lectures will be equally fascinating, with music and poetry to change the pace. But to enjoy it, one must have a good comprehension of Hebrew.

Preserving the religious texts of Ethiopian Jewry

■ NOT ONLY individual new immigrants are confronted by a host of new challenges as they slowly integrate into mainstream Israeli society. The same is true of whole groups. At one time it was Indians. Then it was Russians, and more recently Ethiopians. The Ethiopians had a really tough time proving that they were Jewish, but Rabbi Ovadia Yosef declared that they were, and the problem of their Jewish identity eventually faded.

It has taken them a while to integrate socially, but they’re getting there and will be aided in gaining more widespread acceptance by the National Library of Israel’s acquisition of a collection of rare holy books and manuscripts that are part of the traditions of the Ethiopian Jewish community and have been held by the Kessim – the religious leaders of the Ethiopian Jewish communities.

The National Library reached an agreement with the leaders of the Beta Israel community, whereby it could scan all the documents and make the copies available to the general public for viewing while the originals remain in the possession of Beta Israel, said library curator Haim Neria.

“These cultural treasures are undoubtedly part of the community’s heritage and deserve exposure to an interested public, while they will continue to be maintained with their owners in the various houses of worship,” said Dalit Rom-Shiloni, an associate professor at Tel Aviv University’s Department of Biblical Studies.

