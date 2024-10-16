 Israel Aerospace Industries Launches- IAI Catalyst

Washington, D.C., October 10, 2024 – Following the establishment of the company’s visitor center in May of this year, an initiative led by the company's Chairman and former Minister of Defense Amir Peretz,

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), a world-class aerospace and defense leader, launched its first innovation center in the United States near Dulles Airport and Washington, D.C. The Innovation Center offers an additional layer that supports the company’s decision to expand on innovative activities with the United States ecosystem, as decided by the board of directors led by the chairman Amir Peretz, by approving the company's management plan presented by CEO Boaz Levy, EVP for North America Amir Geva and EVP of Innovation and R&D, Eitan Eshel.

The first program, the IAI Catalyst accelerator, will focus on several key sectors critical to the future of aerospace innovation, including AI & Autonomy, Quantum Science, Sustainability, Energy Tech, and Space Tech. Considering its multifaceted approach to driving technological advancements, it is poised to become the epicenter for aerospace founders. The Catalyst accelerator is powered by Starburst, a leading global Aerospace and Defense (A&D) startup accelerator.

The groundbreaking initiative fosters innovation and collaboration among aerospace entrepreneurs, propelling dual-use technologies into the US, Israeli, and global markets. The center aims to deepen IAI’s relationship with US startup companies while jointly developing technologies that will be integrated into the company’s systems for both defense and commercial use cases. IAI Catalyst is a dynamic 5-month long accelerator tailored to support emerging startups on their journey to success. Catalyst will feature two cohorts annually, each comprising four startups who will be selected through a rigorous screening process. The startups selected will benefit not only from access to office space and technological and business support from IAI engineering & business teams but also from financial assistance in the form of a $100k cash investment. They will be encouraged to cooperate with IAI’s engineers to develop future advanced technologies for the benefit of customers and clients worldwide.

The innovation center will add more programs in the future in order to play a pivotal role in cultivating a hub that ensures the sustained growth of the aerospace industry.

IAI's Chairman of the Board of Directors, Amir Peretz, former deputy prime minister and minister of defense: “We are proud to launch the Israel Aerospace Industries Innovation Center in the United States, marking a significant milestone that underscores the deep bond between Israel and the U.S., a partnership built on shared values and a common vision for a brighter future. Innovation is the force that drives progress, enabling us to dream, dare, and break boundaries, and IAI has proudly led this mission for decades. I remember visiting this very site when it was empty and filled with potential, and today, we stand together to witness its transformation into a hub of creativity and advancement. This center symbolizes the partnership between Israel and America, and the achievements that are reshaping global defense and technology. Together, we will continue to lead, innovate, and shape the future for future generations.”

IAI's President and CEO, Boaz Levy: “The IAI Innovation Center in Washington is a hub of technological excellence that will elevate the strong defense and technological partnership between the two nations to new heights, fostering even greater collaboration in security, civilian, and business sectors. The collaboration on the Arrow missile defense system, in which I was a partner for many years, alongside the U.S. administration and key subcontractors in the U.S., has led to a more secure world, as we see these days with enemy missiles being launched at civilian centers. This collaboration stands as a model of exemplary technological work between our two nations. The efforts made will continue to serve the shared future challenges of citizens of the free world through the innovation center we have established.״

IAI's EVP of North American Affairs, Amir Geva: “The opening of our Innovation Center in Washington reflects a core component of IAI’s strategy – to deepen business and technological activities with our partners in the US. These ventures demonstrate a combination of the IAI's rich history with the American defense market alongside joint future initiatives, and the launch is a proactive step to strengthen our business activities in the United States.”

IAI’s EVP of Innovation and R&D, Eitan Eshel: “The uniqueness of the Innovation Center is embodied in the working model of a startup, providing startups and entrepreneurs, accompanied by experienced engineers from IAI, with a path that leads them to develop unique technologies and demonstrate their capabilities within weeks.”

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is a world-leading aerospace and defense company innovating and delivering state-of-the-art technologies in space, air, land, naval, cyber & homeland security for defense and commercial markets. Combining the “Start-up Nation” spirit of innovation with decades of combat-proven experience, IAI provides customers with tailor-made, cutting-edge solutions to the unique challenges they face, including satellites, UAVs, missiles, intelligence solutions, weapon systems, air defense systems, robotic systems, radars, business jets, aerostructures, and more. Established in 1953, IAI is one of Israel’s largest technology employers with offices and R&D centers in Israel and abroad.