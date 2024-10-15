IAF eliminates Hezbollah senior member Khadr Al-Abed Bahja in Lebanon

Israel Air Force fighter jets had eliminated the Hezbollah terrorist Khadr Al-Abed Bahja in the Nabatieh area, the IDF reported on Tuesday.

Bahjha was a senior Hezbollah operative overseeing the North Litani region in Hezbollah's aerial unit, responsible for launching drones and rockets towards Israel. Hezbollah projectiles found by IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon during raids. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Simultanously, the IDF’s 228th Brigade, under the 91st Division, were conducting precision raids in southern Lebanon, tageting Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure.

Uncovering dozens of tunnel shafts

During a raid, the brigade uncovered dozens of terrorist tunnel shafts and extensive underground facilities.

Additionally, Israeli forces have eliminated dozens of terrorists and have carried out over 100 targeted airstrikes.

Moreover, as part of ongoing efforts to locate and destroy Hezbollah’s weapon stockpiles, IDF troops from the 228th Brigade discovered a weapons cache hidden in a residential building in southern Lebanon.