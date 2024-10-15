IDF continues humanitarian efforts in northern Gaza amid military operations

Humanitarian operations in northern Gaza, led by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and the IDF's 162nd Division, are ongoing despite active military engagements, the military announced on Tuesday. These efforts, particularly in the medical sector, are aimed at assisting civilians affected by the conflict.

As part of these efforts, 33 patients, medical staff, and accompanying personnel were safely evacuated from Kamal Adwan Hospital and transferred to functioning hospitals within Gaza. The operation was coordinated by COGAT’s Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) in collaboration with the Red Cross and the United Nations.

The transfer was carried out using seven ambulances, accompanied by three UN vehicles, ensuring that medical services continue to be accessible during the ongoing conflict.

Additionally, 68,650 liters of fuel were delivered to hospitals in northern Gaza to keep essential medical services running. In a separate operation, 800 blood transfusion units donated by UNICEF were distributed to hospitals in the area. These deliveries are part of a broader response aimed at maintaining healthcare infrastructure in Gaza amid military action.

The IDF is currently conducting military operations in the Jabaliya area, targeting what it describes as Hamas infrastructure embedded within civilian areas. The operations have raised concerns about civilian safety, though the military has reiterated its commitment to adhering to international law. IDF leads humanitarian efforts in the northern Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

Supplying aid while continuing the fight

The IDF has stated that it is taking measures to facilitate humanitarian aid while continuing its efforts against Hamas forces.

Despite the active conflict, the IDF and COGAT have emphasized their ongoing commitment to humanitarian aid, particularly in ensuring that medical services and supplies reach those in need in Gaza. This includes continued coordination with international organizations to ensure the safe delivery of aid.