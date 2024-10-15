'We prepared for this day': IDF Mountain Brigade raids Radwan Force compounds in Lebanon

Troops of the IDF's 810th Brigade, also known as the Mountain Brigade, carried out precise raids from the Mount Dov area into southern Lebanon on compounds used by Hezbollah's Radwan Force, the military said on Tuesday.

Troops of the IDF Alpinist Unit, along with soldiers of the 9204 and 8130 Battalions, reportedly located weapons and military infrastructure, which were subsequently destroyed.

The military noted that troops found a solar panel in one of the compounds, which provided the terrorists with electricity, enabling them to remain in the space for a prolonged duration.

In addition, soldiers found in the compound, which was then destroyed, technological means.

'We will bring back residents to North'

Col. Liron Appleman, commander of the Brigade, said, "I, along with the members of the brigade, have been operating in the field in Lebanon over the past two weeks to locate and destroy infrastructure and weapons that the enemy has accumulated over a very, very long period in order to use them against us on the day of command."

He added, "We prepared for this day, we trained, we got the fighters ready, and we will do whatever is necessary here until we complete the mission. We will change the security situation here and bring the residents of the North back to their homes quickly and safely."