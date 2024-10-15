Interrogated Hezbollah terrorist: 'Everyone fled after Nasrallah was killed'

IDF special intelligence Unit 504 revealed on Tuesday night that one of the Hezbollah fighters it had captured and interrogated said that "they all fled...after the assassination of [Hezbollah chief Hassan] Nasrallah, I did not see any of them."

Unit 504 is known as "the IDF's Mossad", and its activities are generally highly secretive, with even its top commander's name not being revealed.

The IDF said it found Wadah Kamal Yunis in a Hezbollah tunnel in southern Lebanon.

It said that IDF troops found and surrounded the tunnel and started to explore it.

Eventually, IDF soldiers found Yunis and brought him to Israel to be interrogated by special Unit 504.

Addressing Hezbollah's Radwan forces

According to the translation of the video of the interrogation, Yunis said that his top four commanders, including the commander of his entire region, all fled after Nasrallah was killed on September 27.

Further, he attacked Hezbollah's Radwan special forces as "having little religious principles, people with no religion, who joined to get paid money, and fled because they were afraid of Israeli forces."