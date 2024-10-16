UK sanctions target Israeli West Bank outposts, settler organizations

Citing a rise in violence by extremist settlers, the United Kingdom has imposed new sanctions on three Israeli West Bank outposts and four settler organizations.

The move was first announced in a Tuesday update on the government’s website.

According to a statement from the British Embassy in Tel Aviv, the sanctions "aim to curb financial support and resources that contribute to violence that has significantly impacted Palestinian communities in the region."

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that the sanctioned outposts include Tirzah Valley Farm, Meitarim, and Shuvi Eretz.

The Embassy noted that these outposts had been accused of facilitating and promoting activities that violate the rights of Palestinians.

Lammy called on the Israeli government "to take stronger action against the violence and halt the legalization of these outposts."

Furthermore, Lammy emphasized that "settler violence has been a key factor in displacing Palestinians and seizing their land for the construction of illegal outposts."

In addition to the outposts, the UK has sanctioned four Israeli organizations: Od Yosef Chai Yeshiva, Hashomer Yosh, Torat Lechima, and Amana.

Lammy, who reportedly visited the West Bank earlier this year, expressed his opinion on the effect of settler violence in Palestinian communities.

"When I went to the West Bank earlier this year… I met with Palestinians whose communities have suffered horrific violence at the hands of Israeli settlers." Lammy said.

Calling on the Israeli government to take action

"The inaction of the Israeli government has allowed an environment of impunity to flourish where settler violence has been allowed to increase unchecked. Settlers have shockingly even targeted schools and families with young children," he added.

According to the Embassy, the sanctions are part of broader UK efforts to promote stability in the West Bank.

Lammy noted that efforts to promote stability are "vital for the peace and security of both Palestinians and Israelis."

Lammy also warned that “as long as violent extremists remain unaccountable, the UK and the international community will continue to act.”