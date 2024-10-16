Israel makes immediate humanitarian improvements in Gaza after months of aid decreases - US

The Biden administration remained tight-lipped on Wednesday over its letter to the Israeli government about concerns over dwindling humanitarian aid to Gaza, which leaked earlier this week, giving the Israeli government 30 days to make drastic improvements.

When asked about the letter, Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters the letter "speaks for itself" and then said legal action would be taken one step at a time "if necessary."

The White House wouldn't say if, or how, Israel responded to the letter.

"What I can say is the last time we did this, back in April, we did see a constructive response," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said from the briefing room. "And so that's what we want to see this time around." White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, US, April 29, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

Jean-Pierre declined to answer the timing of the letter or the 30 day deadline for Israel to make the necessary changes.

"We've seen a decrease in aid, and we certainly want to make sure that that is addressed," she said. "That is why the letter went out. That's why we're talking, we're having those conversations with the Israelis. So I'm going to leave it there."

The State Department also did not offer any new information regarding the letter or Israel's response to it.

"I'm not going to get into hypotheticals, but it does make clear that there are implications under US law," he said. "Our hope is that Israel will take the steps that we outlined. "

Miller again reiterated the letter was intended to be private between the State Department, Pentagon and Israel, and not something discussed publicly.

"And we hope ultimately that this is all hypothetical because we hope, ultimately, the Government of Israel implements the steps that we outlined and there are no further implications," Miller said.

The level of humanitarian aid decreased dramatically in September, Miller added, and then went down even more in October.

Since the letter was sent, according to Miller, Israel has implemented some immediate changes.

However, other changes will take longer to implement, he said.

Reopening of aid routes

Since Sunday, Israel has reopened the route from Jordan to the north of Gaza where the Jordanian military delivered 50 trucks with food, water and other humanitarian goods on Tuesday.

Israel also opened a new route for delivery inside southern Gaza for aid delivered through the Kerem Shalom crossing. Steps have also been taken to approve new warehouses and other staging facilities for the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations, Miller said.

Israel also informed the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations in the past 24 hours that customs declarations requiring individuals to sign to bring goods into Gaza will be waived for 12 months, according to Miller, which was mentioned in the letter.

"But of course, the proof will be in the pudding ultimately, and we want to see [Israel] take additional steps, and we want to see ultimately the results change," Miller said. "And the results will be more trucks coming in, more food getting in, more water getting in and civilians having the basic needs that they require to go about their daily lives."

State Dept affirms Israel's right to target Hezbollah in Lebanon, urges civilian protection

Israel has a right to target Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah even as it may be hiding in civilian buildings in Lebanon, but should do so in a way that protects civilians, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

Asked at a regular press briefing about an Israeli airstrike that destroyed the municipal headquarters in the southern Lebanon town of Nabatieh that killed 16 people including the mayor, Miller said he could not comment on the specific strike, but "we don't want to see civilian buildings destroyed."

"We understand that Hezbollah does operate at times from underneath civilian homes, inside civilian homes. We've seen footage that has emerged over the course of the past two weeks of rockets and other military weapons held in civilian homes," he said.

"Israel does have a right to go after those legitimate targets, but they need to do so in a way that protects civilian infrastructure, protects civilians," he said.

Washington supports limited incursions by Israel to attack and degrade Hezbollah, but the US opposes a broad bombing campaign on Beirut and attacks that don't avoid civilian harm, Miller said.