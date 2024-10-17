'The first technological war': Inside the IDF Southern Command's digital battlefield systems

During the "Swords of Iron" war, technology became a cornerstone of the IDF's operational activities, with digital systems and technological innovations contributing significantly to combat management and supporting ground forces.

In an era of multi-branch warfare, where coordination between forces is critical, the Southern Command has become a pioneer in data utilization, implementing smart systems, and enhancing field capabilities and operational control.

"We are a body focused on data utilization within the command headquarters and its units," Lt. Col. Alex Lidogoster, commander of the Big Data Unit in the Southern Command, said. "The Southern Command is a pioneer among the regional commands in these fields. During the war, many ideas sprouted here, but not all of them came to fruition. However, we achieved dozens of outcomes. Some are related to data collection, some to data organization, and the broader category focuses on data utilization."

Lidogoster highlighted four key capabilities developed in the Southern Command over the past year of war.

"The first development is called the 'Golden Clock,' a system aimed at reducing the time it takes to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield to hospitals," he explained. "We chose the name because a clock measures time, and 'golden' comes from the medical term 'golden hour,' which means you have an hour to get the wounded from the moment of injury to the emergency room. The longer the time, the greater the risk to the patient's life. When we started, evacuation times were close to two hours. Today, after the first year of war, the average time is about an hour." The IDF's 'Golden Clock' invention. (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit via Maariv)

Another project is called the "Operational Safety Product." Ground maneuvers and battles resulted in numerous operational safety incidents, such as friendly fire or tank accidents harming our forces, as well as other safety issues during combat.

"We provided a complete solution, a digital package for everyone responsible for this area within the command headquarters," Lidogoster said. "According to commanders, this system has greatly contributed to reducing operational safety incidents. It has also been integrated into the learning process that the command has been conducting during the war. This system includes incidents and trends down to the division level, allowing a clear view of all events."

Sergeant Roy Penia, a data analyst in the unit, explained the third development, which was developed following the capture of the Coordination and Liaison Administration near the Erez Crossing. "They needed to relocate and asked the unit to provide them with a new system," he says.

"This system now allows the Coordination and Liaison Administration to manage all humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip. It helps daily operations in the field and synchronizes with the UN. When Israel stood before the International Criminal Court in The Hague, data extracted from this system was sent to show that we are indeed acting in a proper and controlled manner."

The significance of reservists

Lidogoster emphasized another project, perhaps the most important of all: "The army cannot function without reservists. We cannot manage a war like the one we are in now without reserve forces, and it takes time to close the gap because the military is constantly advancing, and there are many knowledge gaps, especially regarding new systems being developed all the time."

This led to the creation of the digital portal system, designed to be the IDF's gateway, where all products are accessible. "All the digital wealth is available there, with a table of contents. You can search by topic, get explanations about the system, who is responsible for it, and how to get permissions."

Captain Dror, head of the operational chat development team in the Matzpen Unit (responsible for systems dealing in military operations and management), part of Lotem (the IDF's Digital and Information Systems Directorate), explained the operational chat platform. "Matzpen is the IDF's software house responsible for applications and programs," Dror said.

"Our unit provides products and advances command and control. We work on two main systems: the first is "Mapat," and the second, which I am responsible for, is the operational chat. Mapat is a digital map that presents real-time, 3D data to decision-makers, from brigade commanders to division heads, allowing them to make data-driven decisions."

"The operational chat system, which we worked on at the beginning of the war, is a messaging platform, much like WhatsApp, operating on desktop computers and military cell phones within the most secure network. The system facilitates easy, simple, and quick communication through private messages, group chats, and channels. It helps synchronize the entire IDF, from the maneuvering forces to the headquarters. All headquarters bodies can communicate freely and easily."

Dror highlighted the interoperability of the chat, noting, "It connects the Israel Air Force, Navy, Ground Forces, Military Intelligence, and the various bodies within the Defense Ministry. This is crucial for combat—it’s fast, simple, convenient, and readily available. It enables integration into all operational processes. One of the major achievements we've seen in the last year of fighting is multi-branch specialization, where the air force can easily communicate with ground forces and command bodies."

From the operational chat, a new system emerged within Unit Matzpen, focusing on spatial awareness. "The system provides soldiers with warnings about risks and threats in real-time. They receive these alerts on their military cell phones through the secure network."

"One could call the 'Swords of Iron' war the first technological war," Dror said. "The amount of operational processes that technology helps manage is vast. It enables more efficient and precise multi-branch warfare, shortening critical processes. One of the remarkable things about our unit is its rapid adaptability. When the war broke out, the ability of all military bodies involved in the subject, such as cyber defense, to learn and adapt quickly was amazing."

Dror emphasized the importance of reservists. "Many people who served in technological units went into the hi-tech industry. When the events of October 7 began, they volunteered immediately, asking how they could help. This gave us access to a professional and experienced workforce. The connection between regular forces and reserves is a cycle that nourishes the organization from within. It brings us an additional layer of professionalism and innovation."

Recently, Dror completed his work on the operational chat, and today, he leads a department focused on multiple developments, including artificial intelligence (AI). "The goal of all the technological units, especially AI and algorithm solutions, is not to replace the human at the endpoint—they cannot fully replace people. They enhance and integrate into the operational process. The aim is not to create technology for technology's sake but to help the person at the front manage combat processes more accurately and sharply."

Lidogoster concluded by noting one key lesson from the past year: the critical contribution of soldiers in various technological units. "They provide us with the infrastructure that enables us to perform our roles. There's a real ecosystem here that we live in, and without this partnership and collaboration, we wouldn’t be able to succeed."

"October 7 caught us by surprise. By 6:29 a.m., most of the products we had been developing or using had become irrelevant. We had to reinvent ourselves and adapt to the new reality. But we came into this changing battle with many tools we had accumulated beforehand, and we knew how to establish and strengthen our relative advantage as a technological body within the command during the war."