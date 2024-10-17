Was Yahya Sinwar really killed in the Gaza Strip? Dental experts weigh in

Orthodontic experts who examined the jaw and teeth of a corpse found in Gaza compared them with X-rays of Yahya Sinwar, revealing a unique and matching dental structure.

Speculation is mounting that Sinwar may have been killed, as oral and orthodontic specialists confirm that the jaw structure of the body discovered in the Gaza ruins matches Sinwar’s distinctive dental features.

According to the experts, several unique characteristics in the corpse’s jaw align with Sinwar’s. Notably, tooth 31 is significantly tilted, and a gap, or diastema, is present between teeth 31 and 32, as well as between teeth 11 and 21.

Additionally, tooth 21 has a fracture known as "pitzaim," and tooth 41 is positioned higher than the occlusal plane.

Dental identifications

Dental identification is crucial, particularly when bodies are unrecognizable due to severe damage from fires, accidents, or war-related injuries. Teeth, being among the most durable parts of the body, often retain their unique features even in extreme conditions. Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar seen over a photo of a blast in the Gaza Strip (illustrative) (credit: FLASH90/CANVA)

Forensic dental experts typically compare X-rays, medical records, and the structure of the teeth, including unique markings such as fillings, crowns, or root canals, with the findings from the deceased. Advanced dental technologies and genetic markers in teeth can also assist in the identification process. This method becomes vital when other identification means, such as DNA testing or fingerprints, are unavailable or compromised. As Sinwar had been imprisoned in Israel, it is likely that his dental X-rays, fingerprints, or DNA are on record, aiding in the confirmation of identity. In many cases, even one distinct dental feature can provide a definitive identification.