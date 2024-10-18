'A small, ugly, and broken figure': An officer reflects on his time alone with Sinwar's body

One of the officers in the unit that killed Yahya Sinwar, Lt. Col. Itamar Eitam, shared a post on social media Friday in which he described the minutes he spent alone with Sinwar’s body after the operation.

Eitam wrote: “I just left Rafah. Not long ago, I looked him—Sinwar—in the eyes. I had a few minutes alone with him, and I looked at him—a small, ugly, and broken figure, lying on a shattered couch."

Itam said he thought “about all the good people who are no longer here: Amishar, Banba, Roy, Tomer, Salman, Eder, Ran, and many, many more—fallen soldiers, orphans, hostages, and the wounded.

'I feel insulted on behalf of God'

"So much pain this man caused," he wrote. "I looked at the ruined city, and I even felt pain for them, but more than anything, I felt insulted—insulted on behalf of God. Because he, too, was once a baby and a child, and he had a choice, and he chose evil. He chose wickedness. What an insult that he was also a person created in Your image. How distorted. How much better the world is now. We won't be confused, and we won't give up. Together we will win. Happy holiday."

Hilit, Eitam's mother, told Walla, “Everyone is happy, thank God—less wickedness. The world is better now; the world is better.”

She added, “We live in a world of miracles all the time. My son wasn’t there alone. He was with the best forces, and we have to say thank God they succeeded. My daughter-in-law is also a hero; she has been waiting at home for a whole year for him to do his duty. I wish the people of Israel a happy holiday and hope we continue to hear good news.”