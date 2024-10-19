WATCH LIVE: IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari reveals new footage of Yahya Sinwar

IDF spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari revealed new footage of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was eliminated by the IDF in Gaza on Thursday.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed by the IDF in Tel Sultan in Rafah on Wednesday in an unplanned operation.

IDF troops suspected there were Hamas terrorists in the building area which they eventually fired on. Afterward, they found Sinwar’s body inside.

One of the terrorists targeted in the IDF strike in Gaza was Hamas's Khan Yunis division commander, who has been in close proximity to Sinwar since the start of the war.

Hagari shared documentation from October 6, 2023, just one day before the October 7 Massacre, which shows Sinwar fleeing with his family in a tunnel. The documentation was found a few months ago by the IDF and Shin Bet (ISA). A photo from the tunnel where Yahya Sinwar stayed in the Tel Sultan area and were located by the IDF and Shin Bet, October 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The IDF also located Sinwar's DNA in a tunnel in the Tel Sultan area, and other photos showing the tunnels in which Sinwar stayed.

This is a developing story.