US intelligence documents outlining Israel's potential attack plan on Iran leaked - report

Senior American officials voiced serious concern on Saturday following the leak of two US intelligence documents allegedly outlining Israel’s preparations for a potential strike on Iran. These documents were published by a Telegram account linked to Iran.

While both the US Department of Defense and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on the leaked documents, they did not deny their authenticity.

The timing of the leak comes as Israel is completing preparations for a retaliatory strike on Iran in response to the October 1 missile attack. An unnamed senior Israeli official remarked, “Israel’s defense establishment is aware of the leak and takes it very seriously.”

The leak occurred on Friday when the Middle East Spectator Telegram channel claimed it had received documents about Israel’s strike preparations from a source within the US intelligence community. This Telegram channel is known for publishing pro-Iranian propaganda, and its associated Twitter account states that its operators are based in Iran.

The documents included an alleged report from the US Department of Defense's visual intelligence agency, which had been circulated within the US intelligence community three days earlier. The report detailed alleged recent actions at Israel Air Force (IAF) bases, including the movement of advanced munitions believed to be intended for a strike on Iran. The report also noted that intelligence obtained through wiretaps indicated that the IAF conducted an exercise this week involving fighter jets and drones as part of its strike preparations. IAF fighter jets during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A breach in security

The leaked documents reportedly revealed close surveillance by US intelligence on Israel’s preparations for a strike on Iran, including the use of satellites to monitor activities at Israeli Air Force bases. The alleged leak also highlights a severe security breach within the US intelligence community, allowing highly classified information to reach entities affiliated with Iran.

American officials described the incident as "extremely serious" but noted that, in their view, the leak is unlikely to affect Israel’s operational plans.