'It's absurd': Soldier killed in Gaza didn't have citizenship, Hebrew Israelite community says

Sergeant Elishai Young, who was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip on Monday, was a member of the African Hebrew Israelites community and reportedly not an Israeli citizen, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

The Jerusalem Post has been unable to confirm Young's citizenship status, though members of his community have told Israeli media that he does not have Israeli citizenship.

The community is largely based in Dimona, having arrived to Israel from the US in the late 1960s. Dimona's mayor, Benny Bitton, paid tribute to Young in a post on Facebook.

Bitton wrote, "Dimona bows her head. Sergeant Elishai Young, from the city of Dimona, a member of the Hebrew community in the city, fell in battle in Gaza."

"The city of Dimona mourns his passing, and we send our condolences to his family. May his memory be a blessing."

Bitton also provided details for Young's funeral, which took place on Monday, October 12, at Dimona's cemetery in the section for fallen soldiers and security forces.

Yair Israel, a member of Dimona's African Hebrew Israelites community, told Walla, "He [Young] was a wonderful boy. His father passed away a few years ago, and he was his mother's youngest of two sons."

"He is the first from the community to fall, even though many of our children serve in the army," Israel told Walla.

"Everyone is in total shock [...] it's hard to see our children fighting for a country that doesn't respect us. He didn't have citizenship [...] he's fighting for the country, but once he's done, he still has to apply for citizenship? It's absurd," Israel said of Young and his citizenship status.

Israel Mor, a relative of Young, spoke to Kan News on Sunday about the predicament but expressed hope that Young's death would shed light on the issue and prompt the government to acknowledge the African Hebrew Israelites community.

Community hopes for recognition

"Elishai fell alongside Ofir Berkovich, who was an Israeli citizen. He [Young] was not a citizen - it's sad to say, but it's possible that from this immense pain, some will open their eyes and help us recognize our status," Mor told Kan.

"The Hebrew community is an inseparable part of the people of Israel, and we will continue to contribute our share to the defense of the homeland," Mor said.

Mor told Kan that the children of the African Hebrew Israelites community enlist at high rates and see contribution to Israeli society as very important, "Elishai's death proves that there is no difference between us and others. We are all in this together."

Mor also said that the community numbers around 2,000 people, and Young's death is a loss of great magnitude. He described Elishai as "smiling and devoted" to his family and helped his mother care for his older brother, who has special needs.

According to the Kan report, Mor said that Elishai enlisted not long after the Israel-Hamas War broke out and insisted on serving as a combat soldier, even though his mother objected to this.

"He updated us every few months that he had to go back into Gaza, and the last time, he said he was going in for a very short mission. He said everything would be fine because he had been there several times before and that he would return. Unfortunately, we won't see him again," Mor lamented to Kan.

The African Hebrew Israelites first arrived in Israel, mostly from Chicago, in the late 1960s and requested citizenship under the Law of Return. However, the Israeli government ruled in 1973 that they did not qualify for citizenship, as they could not prove Jewish descent.

Some members of the African Hebrew Israelites have previously faced deportation but were given a lifeline in 2021 by the Citizenship and Entry into Israel Law Review Tribunal, Army Radio reported.

The Dimona-based community obtained an injunction in 2021, temporarily restraining the State of Israel from deporting the Israelites, who are considered illegal aliens.

The Jerusalem Post Staff, Amir Bohbot, and Uri Sela contributed to this report.