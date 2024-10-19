IDF announces fallen soldiers Ofir Berkovich, Elishai Young, killed in northern Gaza Strip

St.-Sgt. Ofir Berkovich and Sgt. Elishai Young were killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Saturday.

St.-Sgt. Berkovich, 20, from Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, served in the 52nd Armored Battalion, 401st "Iron Tracks" Brigade.

Sgt. Young, aged 19, from Dimona, also served in the 52nd Armored Battalion, 401st "Iron Tracks" Brigade.

Both of them were killed in the northern Gaza Strip.

During the incident in which Staff Sergeant Ofir Berkovich and Sergeant Elishai Young fell, a combat officer from the 52nd Armored Battalion, 401st "Iron Tracks" Brigade, was severely injured.

In addition, a combat officer from the 53rd Battalion, 188th "Barak" Armored Brigade, was severely injured during combat in the north.

According to the IDF's tally, the deaths of St.-Sgt. Berkovich and Sgt. Young raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 747

Some 355 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.