The stories of Ukrainian immigrants serving in the IDF during the Israel-Hamas War

Operation Swords of Iron, ongoing for more than a year, continues to reveal moving stories of fortitude among IDF soldiers, which include Russian-speaking immigrants who have become an integral part of Israel’s military might. Three such stories are of Danil Esterkin, Daniel Gorodensky, and Julia (her last name has been withheld at her request), immigrants from Ukraine who dedicated their lives to defending Israel.

Danil Esterkin: The miracle of Shabbat

Danil Esterkin immigrated to Israel in 2002 through the Jewish Agency’s Selah program. He enlisted in the IDF and joined the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade. Today, at the age of 39, Danil is a father of two and works as the head of the video department at a digital company.

On October 6, 2024, Danil and his wife planned a vacation in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, but at the last moment they changed their plans. “Coincidentally, my wife’s parents were supposed to land that day, so we decided to stay home and prepare the house,” he recalls. On Saturday, October 7, 2023, Danil woke up to news that he could hardly believe: “Terrorists in Sderot,” he remembers. “We realized something extraordinary and terrible was happening.” By midday, he received his call-up notice to the North, and later continued to fight in Gaza.

Danil says that his photography skills, part of his profession, became a tool for coping with the harsh realities of the war. However, this time felt different. “Even though it’s my profession, I was so shaken that I didn’t even think about picking up the camera. It felt meaningless in the face of the disaster.”

He also speaks about the challenges his family faced during his service in Gaza: “It was incredibly hard for my wife, Ella Lipetsker,” he says with emotion. “She was pregnant with our second child, and while I was in Gaza our baby was born. She had to manage with a newborn in her arms and a six-year-old. It wasn’t easy at all. But she understood that this was the right thing to do. She is handling it beautifully, despite all the difficulty.” Danil adds, “My parents and hers are abroad, so we have no real help and must manage on our own.”

Despite these challenges, Danil emphasizes that the thought of leaving Israel never crossed their minds: “There was never a doubt about it. This is our country, our home.”

Danil also talks about his battalion and expresses his gratitude: “Fortunately, we didn’t have any casualties in our battalion. It’s something we don’t take for granted.”

Danil is currently home after a long period of reserve duty.

Beyond his military service, Danil is grateful for the embrace he received from Israeli society, especially through the Shishi Shabbat Yisraeli organization, which helped him connect to Israeli culture. “Thanks to Shishi Shabbat Yisraeli, I met my wife at a Friday Shabbat seminar,” he says with a smile. He is quick to add, “This organization created a space where I felt I wasn’t alone. They introduced me to amazing people who became friends, some even like family.”

Linda Pardes Friedburg, CEO of Shishi Shabbat Yisraeli, comments on the impact of these connections: "Our mission has always been to provide a sense of warm community, Jewish pride, and belonging to young Russian-speaking olim [immigrants]. During these challenging times, we are proud to see how our efforts have helped individuals like Danil find their place and create lifelong bonds. Their resilience and courage are truly inspiring, and they are an essential part of the Israeli spirit."

Daniel Gorodensky: Emotional collapse and vital support

Daniel Gorodensky enlisted in the IDF in 2014 and served as a soldier in the Golani Brigade. He too faced the challenges of reserve duty during Swords of Iron. Daniel, who studied industrial design and now works as a workshop manager and teacher at Bezalel Academy, had to leave his family for an extended period of service in the Gaza area and the North.

“The challenge began the very first day I had to leave home,” Daniel says. “My wife was left alone with our daughter and our two-month-old baby, without any family support. It was extremely tough.”

His prolonged service took a heavy emotional toll. “After my discharge, I found myself in a state of mental collapse, depression,” he reveals. “I started a rehabilitation process with medication, which was challenging.”

The financial strain, following his dismissal from his second job, intensified his hardship. However, Daniel speaks of the organization Shishi Shabbat Yisraeli, which became a pillar of support in many diverse ways during his toughest moments.

“They were there for us,” says Daniel. “They ensured that my wife wasn’t left alone with the kids and provided a supportive community and a variety of resources.”

Julia: From Ukraine to northern Israel

Julia, who immigrated to Israel in 2018 through the Na’ale project, currently serves as a lone soldier in the Paratroopers Brigade stationed on Israel’s northern border.

“When I received the call-up notice, I felt both fear and pride,” she says. “It’s not easy to leave everything behind and go to battle, but we do it because we believe in what we’re fighting for.”

SINCE OCTOBER 7, 2024, around 24,000 new immigrants from various countries have arrived in Israel, with over 70% coming from the former Soviet Union. About 1,200 of these new immigrants have joined the IDF and the war effort. These immigrants, whether recent arrivals or those who have been in Israel for years, have taken on roles both on the battlefield and in support functions, making a significant contribution to the nation’s defense.

Stories like those of Danil Esterkin, Daniel Gorodensky, and Julia exemplify the strength of these Russian-speaking immigrants and their unique contributions to defending the country. Through their determination and courage, they have become an integral part of the Israeli mosaic.