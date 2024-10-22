Israel Air Force strikes ten Hezbollah, Radwan Force, command centers in southern Lebanon

The Israel Air Force targeted around ten Hezbollah command and control centers in Al Housh in southern Lebanon over the past day, including that of the terror group's Radwan Force, the military said on Tuesday.

The military noted that Hezbollah had used such centers to carry out terror activities against Israel and IDF troops.

The IDF added that these Hezbollah centers were embedded within civilian infrastructure, stating, "The Hezbollah terrorist organization has been systematically abusing civilian infrastructure throughout Lebanon to plan and execute terrorist activities, endangering Lebanese civilians." A map of Hezbollah command centers struck by the IDF embedded in civilian areas in southern Lebanon. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Issuing warnings to civilian population

The military further stated that before the strike, it carried out steps to avoid harming civilian populations, such as warning citizens through various modes of communication, aerial surveillance, and precise munitions.