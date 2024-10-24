IDF raids Hezbollah Radwan Forces underground bases, discovers massive cache of weapons

IDF sodiers have raided several underground bases belonging to Hezbollah's special unit, the Radwan Forces, the military announced on Thursday.

Troops of the 646th Brigade conducted " limited, localized, targeted ground raids" against several bases. Hezbollah weapons seized by IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon, October 24, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

They cleared several bases of terrorists and dismantled several pieces of terror infrastructure as well as weapons caches and manufacturing compounds.

The bases were intended for use by the Radwan Forces as part of Hezbollah's "Conquer the Galilee" plan. Hezbollah weapons seized by IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon, October 24, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Inside the base

Inside the IDF discovered bunk beds, storage cabinets, food supplies, infrastructure for long-term stay, a large amount of equipment, weapons, and abandoned offensive positions.

Troops located four Hezbollah weapons storage facilities, some of which were inside civilian homes.

The uncovered storage facilities contained a significant number of weapons, including AK-47 rifles, ammunition, rockets, mortars, shoulder-fired missiles, RPGs, and advanced anti-tank missiles. All of which were seized by the IDF.