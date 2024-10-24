Palestinian arrested in Jaffa for alleged terror plot on Erev Simchat Torah

The suspect, a Palestinian who was illegally residing in Israel, was handed over to the Shin Bet for interrogation.

By MAARIV
Jerusalem Jaffa Square at night, just by Mike's Place. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Nearly a month after a deadly terror attack in Jaffa that claimed the lives of seven people, Shin Bet and Yamam forces arrested a terror suspect in Jaffa on Wednesday.

According to the report by Army Police, the suspect is a Palestinian residing illegally in Israel, who was apprehended after intelligence suggested he was planning an attack.

Immediate Israeli security response

Special forces were immediately dispatched to Jaffa following the intelligence tip. The suspect was arrested and handed over to Shin Bet for interrogation.

Simchat Torah dancing (illustrative). (credit: FLASH90)
Security officials emphasized that the Simchat Torah holiday has prompted many warnings and increased security measures.

Three weeks ago, two Palestinians from Hebron, also illegal residents in Israel, carried out a deadly attack on Jerusalem Boulevard in Jaffa, which killed seven people. 



