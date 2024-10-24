Palestinian arrested in Jaffa for alleged terror plot on Erev Simchat Torah

Nearly a month after a deadly terror attack in Jaffa that claimed the lives of seven people, Shin Bet and Yamam forces arrested a terror suspect in Jaffa on Wednesday.

According to the report by Army Police, the suspect is a Palestinian residing illegally in Israel, who was apprehended after intelligence suggested he was planning an attack.

Immediate Israeli security response

Special forces were immediately dispatched to Jaffa following the intelligence tip. The suspect was arrested and handed over to Shin Bet for interrogation.

Security officials emphasized that the Simchat Torah holiday has prompted many warnings and increased security measures.

Three weeks ago, two Palestinians from Hebron, also illegal residents in Israel, carried out a deadly attack on Jerusalem Boulevard in Jaffa, which killed seven people.