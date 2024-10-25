'A pressure card': Al-Quds claims alleged Hamas docs reveal Sinwar's orders on Gaza hostages

The Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds published three documents on Friday that it claimed were written by former Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar. The documents reportedly contain instructions to Hamas operatives concerning the hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

According to the newspaper, the first document calls on the Hamas terrorists to "take care of the lives" of the hostages, considered by the Hamas chief as a "pressure card." The second document reportedly includes lists of the hostages, detailing their gender, age, whether they were soldiers, and where in Gaza they were held.

The final document records the names of 11 female hostages, aged 41 and up, and includes whether they held foreign nationalities.

The 11 hostages were all since released from Hamas captivity. The chair from which former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar throw debris at an IDF drone in his final moments, Tel es-Sultan, Gaza Strip, October 20, 2024. (credit: Chen Shimmel)

The Al-Quds report could not be confirmed by The Jerusalem Post.

This follows a report by The Telegraph last week, which claimed that Sinwar may have issued an order to execute all remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza if he were to be killed.

Sinwar's elimination by the IDF

Sinwar was eliminated by the IDF last week in Tel Sultan in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip after troops of the 828 Bislach Brigade identified three suspicious figures walking in and out of a structure.

Following fire from the troops, the figures separated, with the individual, who later turned out to be Sinwar, entering a building separately.

An IDF tank struck the structure in which Sinwar was embedded, after which a drone was dispatched to assess the situation. A masked Sinwar could be seen in footage later published by IDF attacking the drone with a stick.

The tank subsequently fired at the structure again, after which troops waited for DNA checks to ascertain Sinwar's identity.

All indications pointed to the fact that no hostages were killed in the operation.

Yonah Jeremy Bob, Jacob Laznik, and Maya Gur Arieh contributed to this report.