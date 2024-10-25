'Devoted father' Guy Idan falls in Lebanon without seeing return of hostage cousin

Chief Warrant Officer (Res.) Guy Idan will be remembered for his love of life, his family and his efforts to secure the release of his cousin in Hamas captivity, those who knew him told Israeli media.

Idan, 51, is the cousin of Gaza hostage Tsachi Idan, who was abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7, according to Ynet.

"He will no longer get to see him return from captivity," a relative reportedly posted online in response to his death.

SIGNS CALL for the release of hostages Tsachi Idan (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Idan was reportedly active in seeking the return of his cousin and the rest of the hostages from Hamas captivity.

He leaves behind a wife, Sharona, and two daughters Livy, 17, and Avishag, 13. Fallen IDF soldiers Major (Res.) Dan Maori, Captain (Res.) Alon Safrai, Warrant Officer (Res.) Omri Lotan, Warrant Officer (Res.) Guy Idan, and Master Sergeant (Res.) Tom Segal. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

His family, according to Ynet, described how "Guy was a security man with every inch of his limbs. Devoted father and loving husband. An exemplary brother and guy. Guy loved life, guns and motorcycles, and for him, ginger is a character and not just a slogan. If there is a meaning to the term salt of the earth - it is a ravine. A big and rugged man with a huge heart and very sensitive to others."

When not serving in Lebanon, Idan oversaw the day-to-day security at Kibbutz Shomrat as a coordinator.

Idan fell alongside were named as Chief Warrant Officer (Res.) Omri Lotan, 47, from Bat Hefer; and Staff-Sergeant-Major Tom Segal, 28, from Ein Habesor; Major (Res.) Dan Maori, 43, from Beit Yitzhak, served as a battalion deputy commander and Captain (Res.) Alon Safrai, 28, from Jerusalem, served as a tank officer.

His funeral will be held on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 1:00 PM at Shemarat Cemetery

About Tsachi Idan

Tsachi Idan was driven to Gaza on October 7 covered in the blood of his daughter Maayan, who was murdered by invaded Hamas terrorists, his wife Gali told the BBC in October.

Both Tsachi and Maayan had tried to save the family from terrorists invading the home.

Both Tsachi and Maayan had tried to save the family from terrorists invading the home.

"Tsachi held onto the door and didn't let them open it," Gali explained. "There's no lock on it and the kids are screaming and there's crazy chaos inside the room. It's dark, but then Maayan understood."

"She saw that they were able to open the door just a bit. And so she jumped up and helped Tsachi to grab the door."

Terrorists had live-streamed from Maayan’s phone after they killed her.

With the two surviving children screaming behind him, terrorists handcuffed Tsachi and drove him to Gaza where he remains hostage.