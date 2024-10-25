‘May his memory be a revolution’: Loved ones mourn Chief Warrant Officer (Res.) Omri Lotan

Chief Warrant Officer (Res.) Omri Lotan will be remembered by those who knew him as a unique man, father, husband and Hapoel Tel Aviv fan.

The 47-year-old reservist from Kibbutz Mevo Hama, left behind his wife Dafna, daughters, Mika and Gaya, and son Amit, according to Ynet.

Ornit, Lotan's sister, reportedly wrote online mourning her “beloved” brother.

“May his memory be a revolution," Ornit wrote, describing him as a loyal fan of the Hapoel Tel Aviv team.

"A unique man - a lover of Israel and a pursuer of peace," his family members described him in conversations with Israeli media. "For the past year, he served in the reserves out of a sincere belief that it is necessary and better to be here. He fell in Lebanon and in his death commanded us to rejoice." Fallen IDF soldiers Major (Res.) Dan Maori, Captain (Res.) Alon Safrai, Warrant Officer (Res.) Omri Lotan, Warrant Officer (Res.) Guy Idan, and Master Sergeant (Res.) Tom Segal. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The head of the council Galit Shaul, while comforting Lotan’s family, was quoted as having said, "A year after the outbreak of the war, the bitter news continues to haunt us and even more so. The pain is unimaginable for two of our best sons, fathers who went together to the battle and did not return from it, leaving behind families and children.

“The entire Emek Hefer community mourns and cries, and we will wrap the families forever. May the memory of Dan and Omri be blessed."

Fallen Soldiers

Lotan’s funeral was held on October 25, 2024, at 2 p.m. at the Hasilah Cemetery

Chief Warrant Officer (Res.) Omri Lotan fell in Lebanon alongside Major (Res.) Dan Maori, 43, from Beit Yitzhak, served as a battalion deputy commander; Captain (Res.) Alon Safrai, 28, from Jerusalem, served as a tank officer; Chief Warrant Officer (Res.) Guy Idan, 51, from Kibbutz Shomrat; and Staff-Sergeant-Major Tom Segal, 28, from Ein Habesor.