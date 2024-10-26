Capt. Barak Israel Sagan killed in action in Jabalya

Capt. Barak Israel Sagan was killed in action on Friday, October 25, 2024, while fighting in northern Gaza.

Sagan, 22, from Petah Tikva, served as a platoon commander in the Tank Commanders Course in Battalion 196, "Bnei Or" Brigade (460). He died alongside two of his trainees, Sgt. Hillel Eliyahu Ovadia and Sgt. Ido Ben Zvi.

The three were killed inside the Jabalya refugee camp in a tank that was hit by an explosive. They join 13 other soldiers who have been killed in the past three days in the Gaza Strip. Their deaths bring the total number of dead in the ground offensive in Gaza to 361, according to the IDF.

The IDF raided the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, which is close to the refugee camp, using tanks in pursuit of any remaining Hamas terrorists. The overall maneuver in Jabalya began about two weeks ago.

A community remembers

"With great sorrow, we received the news of the passing of the hero Barak, of blessed memory," said Petah Tikvah Mayor Rami Greenberg. "He was a resident of the Kfar Ganim G' neighborhood and graduated in 2020 from Ben Gurion High School. Another heavy loss of a hero, a son of our city, who sacrificed his life for us and for the security of Israel. We hope to be worthy of the sacrifice of Barak, of blessed memory, and of the many heroes who risked their lives on all fronts."