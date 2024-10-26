Israel warns Iran before Operation Days of Repentance: 'Don't respond'

Israel sent a message to Iran on Friday before its retaliatory airstrikes, warning the Iranians not to respond, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The Israeli message aimed to limit the ongoing exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran and prevent wider escalation, sources said.

US and Israeli officials reported that three waves of airstrikes took place on Saturday morning local time, later named Operation Days of Repentance.

The first wave targeted Iran’s air defense system, while the second and third focused on missile and drone bases and weapons production sites. Iran claimed it thwarted the Israeli attack, with only “limited damage” reported to military targets. Israeli officials stated the strikes were in retaliation for Iran’s ballistic missile attack on October 1.

The Israeli message was conveyed to the Iranians through several third parties, sources added. “The Israelis made it clear to the Iranians what they were going to target and what they were not,” one source said. Two additional sources said Israel warned Iran not to respond, stressing that further retaliation from Iran would trigger a larger Israeli response, especially if Israeli civilians were harmed.

The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment. Iran has stated it does not seek a full-scale war with Israel but would retaliate if attacked.

On Saturday, IDF spokesperson Rear-Adm. Daniel Hagari warned that any escalation from Iran would compel Israel to respond. A US official stated that the US did not participate in the Israeli operation but emphasized that if Iran retaliates, the US is prepared to defend Israel. “This should be the end of the direct military exchange between Israel and Iran,” the official said. “If Iran attacks Israel again, there will be consequences. We communicated that directly and indirectly to Iran.”

No further escalation?

One channel used to convey the message to Iran was Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldcamp, who wrote on X, “I spoke with the Iranian Foreign Minister about war and rising tensions in the region. I urged restraint from all parties to prevent escalation.”

US officials expect Iran to respond to the Israeli attack in the coming days, though in a controlled way that could allow Israel to avoid further conflict. “It is our goal to accelerate diplomacy and reduce tensions in the Middle East,” said National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett. “We urge Iran to halt its attacks on Israel to end this cycle of conflict without further escalation.”