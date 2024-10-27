How the IDF's 'Eagle' Combat Team destroyed Radwan Forces' combat area

The reserve soldiers of the ‘Eagle’ Combat Team (226) - the Northern Paratroopers Brigade, engaged with Hezbollah terrorists, destroyed terror infrastructure above and below ground, and located and seized numerous weapons, maps, and enemy documents. The military announced on Sunday.

The combat team has been conducting ground operations in southern Lebanon since the beginning of the IDF’s offensive.

During one of the units’ raids in a southern Lebanese village, the soldiers reached a staging area of Hezbollah's 'Radwan Force,' where they found command posts, weapons, and underground infrastructure.

The staging area was destroyed after clearing the area and seizing the weapons.

By using precision strikes with guidance from the Air Force, members of the ‘Eagle Combat Team destroyed and neutralized approximately 150 terror infrastructure sites, underground facilities, and Hezbollah headquarters in the last week.

Radwan Force

Since Israel’s ground offensive in Lebanon, multiple Radwan Force commanders have been killed or captured, including Abbas Adnan Moslem, Radwan Force commander of the Aitaroun area who was killed in southern Lebanon on Friday.