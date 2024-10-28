On multiple fronts: IDF kills Hamas, Hezbollah terrorists in Gaza, Lebanon

The Israeli military made operational gains in both the southern front in Gaza and in the northern front in Lebanon, eliminating terrorists and confiscating and destroying terror ordnance via targeted raids, the IDF said on Monday.

In southern Lebanon, IDF troops of the 91st Division confiscated weapons belonging to Hezbollah during operations.

Soldiers also reportedly eliminated a terror cell near a military building belonging to the terror group with the help of the Israel Air Force (IAF).

In addition, troops of the 146th Division located and demolished infrastructure in which terrorists had embedded themselves, the military noted.

In the past days, IAF jets killed dozens of terrorists and struck terror targets in Lebanon, among which was a rocket launcher from which rockets had been fired toward Israeli territory. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. October 28, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Troops operate in the Gaza Strip

In the Gaza Strip, the military added, troops of the 252nd Division conducted targeted raids in central Gaza, killing terrorists and destroying a military structure.

In Rafah, in southern Gaza, soldiers identified terrorists in a booby-trapped building and subsequently eliminated them, aided by the air force.

Troops also continued operations on Jabalya, in northern Gaza, the military noted, adding that they were operating to evacuate civilians to safe areas despite Hamas's attempts to prevent such evacuations.

The soldiers also demolished underground shafts after they had examined them and located many weapons within them.