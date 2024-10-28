Two IAF jets narrowly avoid collision, after control tower mistake - report

Two Israel Air Force jets almost collided with each other earlier this week at the Ramat David air base, Channel 12 reported on Monday, adding that no injuries had been reported in the incident.

The incident occurred as an F16 was preparing to take off for an operational strike in Lebanon and was given an erroneous approval by the control tower, according to the report.

Having been given the green light, the plane began moving to takeoff, at which point the pilot noticed an additional plane in front of him and managed to slow down and divert the plane from its course.

IDF investigating incident

Channel 12 noted that the air force was investigating the incident.

"In the incident, a collision between two fighter jets was avoided during takeoff due to an incorrect takeoff clearance given by the control tower while another aircraft was on the runway," the IDF was cited by Channel 12 as saying in response to the incident. Israeli air force technicians working on a F-16 Fighting Falcon in Ramat David Airbase, northern Israel, January 14, 2024. (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

"The crews responded quickly and professionally, preventing a serious safety incident. The incident will be investigated; there is no property damage and no injuries," the IDF further commented.