'Eliminated': IDF publishes footage of moments prior to Sinwar's elimination

New footage and recordings published by the IDF on Monday show the moments before former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was eliminated in Tel Sultan in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

"One additional 'dirty' was eliminated," a soldier can be heard saying, using a code word for terrorists.

"A terrorist on the first floor, wrapped in a blanket," a soldier further described the terrorist, noting, "he is still alive among us."

"The additional soldier terrorist we now saw," a soldier can be heard explaining, "is the one that's dead. So until now, three," the soldier counted.

"One escaped with a Kalashnikov, all the others with grenades," the soldier added. IDF soldiers seen operating in the Gaza Strip, October 28, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the video published by the military, a soldier can be heard shouting, "There's a grenade," after which gunshots are fired, and someone says, "Eliminated."

Sinwar's elimination

Sinwar was eliminated by the IDF earlier this month during an unplanned operation in Tel Sultan in Rafah after troops of the 828 Bislach Brigade identified three suspicious figures walking in and out of a structure.

Following fire from the troops, the figures separated, with the individual, who later turned out to be Sinwar, entering a building separately.

An IDF tank struck the structure in which Sinwar was embedded, after which a drone was dispatched to assess the situation. A masked Sinwar could be seen in footage later published by IDF attacking the drone with a stick.

The tank subsequently fired at the structure again, after which troops waited for DNA checks to ascertain Sinwar's identity.

All indications pointed to the fact that no hostages were killed in the operation.

