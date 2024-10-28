Herzog warns against return to judicial reforms in ceremonial Knesset speech

President Isaac Herzog warned Israel's government and Members of Knesset on Monday against a return to the divisiveness and crisis of the judicial reforms that existed prior to the October 7 Hamas massacre. The remarks, which were unusually direct, were given during the opening ceremony of the Knesset's winter session, with nearly all of the government's ministers and Members of the Knesset in attendance.

Herzog argued that a loss of trust between Israelis and their government and a loss of solidarity between Israelis was at the heart of Iran and its proxies' attempts to destroy Israel. Israel's government should thus take steps to increase trust by, for example, returning the hostages held by Hamas and refraining from taking steps that erode public trust – such as judicial reforms.

"Our enemies' plan to shatter Israeli trust calls for an urgent and clear response. This is a wake-up call to Israeli leadership and all of society. It is also a call to you, members of the Knesset, our elected officials," Herzog said.

"These words may be difficult to hear, but I say them to convey the voices of Israelis from across the political spectrum—coalition and opposition supporters alike—and of thousands of bereaved families I have met this year. Restoring trust cannot happen if the tone and hostility here are not moderated. Reckless, inflammatory, hateful statements—whether in public spaces or within these walls—must cease," the president said.

"In this chamber, as in any democratic society, it is possible and even necessary to debate everything. But we must know how to do it. You, the members of the Knesset, are leading through one of the greatest crises in our history. You bear an immense responsibility—a historic one—to rise to the occasion to embody courage, sacrifice, and dedication. We must restore trust, and it must start within these walls. Inside the Knesset building. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"Members of the Knesset, rebuilding trust stands at the heart of several urgent issues you must address in this session. Firstly, the already declared war objective and my central priority concerning citizens' trust: the urgent necessity of bringing our hostages back home," Herzog said.

Call for hostage efforts, independent inquiry, and trust-building

"I do not take lightly the different perspectives and fears about the path to their release. The full picture is neither simple nor easy to resolve. But given our unique window of opportunity after these long months, we must make every effort and use every tool to bring everyone back as swiftly as possible," Herzog said.

Another pillar of trust was the National Committee of Inquiry.

"Israel must initiate a deep, wide-ranging investigation into the October 7 failure and disaster, reliably, rigorously, and independently, to derive lessons, take responsibility, and build trust between citizens and the state. I repeat my call for an inquiry through a national investigative commission with a professional and diverse composition that commands broad public trust," Herzog said.

He then moved to discuss the judicial reforms.

"Restoring trust between the public and state institutions demands broad public consensus in public spaces and here in our parliament. The Israeli parliament has the responsibility to hold shared, in-depth discussions on our most critical issues. In recent years, this responsibility has been neglected, directly eroding public trust. Dialogue within this chamber and between government branches is a cornerstone of building trust," Herzog said.

"I urge you, all authorities and leadership, to sit down, talk, and make every effort to avoid unilateral moves. Aim for deep, serious, and respectful dialogue. The people need your cooperation like air to breathe. The last thing they need now is continued confrontation, fraying trust as a result," Herzog said.