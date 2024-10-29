For 75 years UNRWA has sought to undermine Israel - analysis

In the wake of Israel passing two bills that essentially block the activity of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in areas under Israeli control, the work of UNRWA is under scrutiny. Israel’s actions have been condemned in many circles around the world. UNRWA is a “lifeline,” the UK says. UNRWA has claimed Israel’s vote is against the UN “charter.” The organization is “irreplicable,” the head of the WHO said on October 28.

What is most interesting about UNRWA, is that the organization exists at all. It was established by a UN General Assembly Resolution in 1949 and began work in 1950.

It was designed to provide direct relief and work programs for “Palestine refugees.” What that meant at the time was hundreds of thousands of Arabs who had fled the fighting in British Mandate Palestine and then the areas that became Israel in 1948. Many of these people ended up in what is now Gaza, the West Bank, as well as Jordan, Lebanon and other countries in the region.

This was a major crisis at the time because there was nowhere to house these people in areas that were already poor and rural, such as Gaza, the West Bank, or the Kingdom of Jordan. It’s worth recalling that while Egypt and Jordan were independent countries, they still had strong British influence at this time. This meant that they were not well placed to take in 100,000 refugees or more. Egypt occupied Gaza in 1948, and Jordan occupied the West Bank, meaning that both states ended up taking over areas where refugees had gathered.

The UN stepped in to try to help this situation. The UN had another agency designed to help refugees, called the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees but this organization was only established in 1950, essentially meaning that UN focus on Palestinian refugees predates the UN’s interest in other refugees around the world. This goes a long way toward explaining why the Palestinian refugees became a unique issue and how the UN ended up perpetuating their refugee status and essentially adopting the Palestinians as a unique sole cause. THE SIGN on UNRWA Headquarters in Gaza City is damaged amid the ongoing war. Says the writer: This UN agency deserves every sanction – it is corrupt, its actions encouraged terror and some of its workers were directly involved in October 7. Yet it provides health, education, etc. (credit: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)

What has UNRWA done since its founding? The organization has 58 recognized refugee camps in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, and Gaza. The number of “refugees” has expanded since UNRWA began in the 1950s. Today there are some 900,000 registered “refugees” in the 19 UNRWA camps in the West Bank, for instance. The UN estimates that around one-third of the overall number of people considered “refugees” live in the 58 camps, meaning that many of them have moved to towns and other areas.

In some cases, such as Lebanon, they are often restricted to the camps. UNRWA doesn’t only have the camps, though; it maintains a large number of facilities linked to these camps and the refugees. For instance, UNRWA says that it has 155 facilities in Gaza where it enabled 1.5 million internally displaced people to shelter in January 2024. There are eight refugee camps in Gaza. The Khan Younis camp, for instance, has almost 100,000 people registered in it.

It's worth thinking of UNRWA not as the organization it once was when it was founded and when it provided essential services that were actually needed but rather as the empire it has become. An organization that runs almost 60 camps and hundreds of facilities, dealing with a growing population of people that number some 6 million registered refugees, is more like a country than an organization. This is an important point. UNRWA as an organization and the refugees it deals with is larger than around 80 of the countries that are members of the UN.

UNRWA should be seen more like a country of its own, or a kind of empire of perpetual suffering. While good intentions may have created UNRWA in 1950, what it has become is something it was never intended to be. The only reason one would maintain an organization like UNRWA, which keeps millions of people dependent, is so that those people can be used as a proxy against Israel.

It's important to look at UNRWA in retrospect as an organization that was created to thwart the establishment of Israel. In essence, the UN had approved a partition plan for British Mandate Palestine in 1947. Israel declared independence in 1948. UNRWA was established in such a way that it took under its wing a significant portion of the Palestinian population. What that meant is that it became a state within a state. Because Egypt and Jordan had taken over the areas of the Arab state that were supposed to be established based on the partition plan, UNRWA stepped in as a kind of state in the making for Palestinians. UNRWA isn't usually seen as a kind of proto-state, but in essence, that is what it became.

UNRWA camps became the basis for most of the Palestinian political and then militant and terrorist activity. Schools and refugee camps were organizing spaces for the groups that emerged, from Fatah to the PFLP to Hamas. For instance, Hamas gained power partly through areas in Gaza such as Khan Younis, where Yahya Sinwar is from. Many other refugee camps got a reputation as being the base of various groups and gunmen.

UNRWA would prefer not to take responsibility for the fact that its camps became the main organizing ground for gunmen and terrorism. In fact, the rejection of Israel’s existence comes primarily from the UNRWA camps. What that means is that the UNRWA state or empire is organized in order to destroy Israel and use the refugees as the main engine of this destruction. For decades, the number of refugees has grown, and their political aspirations have shifted from support for two states to support for one state. October 7 was an outgrowth of this shift.

The concept of UNRWA is to keep Palestinians dependent in refugee camps in order to use them, generation after generation, to provide young men as foot soldiers for fighting Israel. Winding down the camps and having the people live normal lives and believe in two states and peace would have potentially resulted in peace. However, the UNRWA mandate was never to embrace peace and two states and coexistence.

UNRWA as a weapon to try and undermine Israel

One can draw a direct line from the end of the Second World War and the end of the Holocaust to the creation of the State of Israel and the creation of UNRWA as a weapon in the hands of the international community to try to undermine Israel and use refugees as proxies against Israel. This line is clear because the UN played a key role in the partition plan. The UN then undermined its own plan by creating UNRWA to perpetuate the conflict. Each generation has now picked up the baton that sits in the UNRWA camps and has run with it to create to wars against Israel.

The first war was the Egyptian use of “infiltrators” and Fadayeen in the 1950s. Then, there was the Jordanian Civil War and Black September in the 1970s. Then, the war moved to Lebanon, where Palestinians upended the Lebanese system and led to Israel’s invasion in 1982. Then, the movement moved via Tunisia back to Gaza and the West Bank and laid the groundwork for the First Intifada.

When the Oslo peace deal emerged, Hamas emerged to upend it. Since the 1990s, the UNRWA camps have not embraced two states and peace but have continued to embrace extremism and be a hotbed for radicalism. The road to October 7 was paved from there. In Gaza, when Hamas took over, UNRWA didn’t oppose Hamas but was available to partner with it. Now, Gaza has been destroyed in another war because of UNRWA’s unwillingness to end this conflict and stop using refugees as a tool against Israel.