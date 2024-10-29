Pentagon troubled by Israel's move to shut down UNRWA operations

The Pentagon is "deeply troubled" by the Knesset's legislation that would shutter UNRWA's operations, Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters on Tuesday.

"There are millions of Palestinians who rely on that aid, and so implementing this legislation would pose significant risks for those that are dependent on that aid," Ryder said. "So we will continue to urge the Government of Israel to pause implementation of the legislation."

Ryder would not say if Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed the Knesset's UNRWA legislation with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in their phone call on Monday.

THE SIGN on UNRWA Headquarters in Gaza City is damaged amid the ongoing war. Says the writer: This UN agency deserves every sanction – it is corrupt, its actions encouraged terror and some of its workers were directly involved in October 7. Yet it provides health, education, etc. (credit: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)

US opposes implementation

He noted the letter that Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent to the Israeli government nearly two weeks ago made quite clear the US was opposed to the implementation of the legislation and there could be consequences under US law and US policy for the implementation.

Ryder did not provide comment on a question about UNRWA involvement in terror activity.