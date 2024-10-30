Prime Minister’s spokesperson causes security breach leaking footage following Iran op

Dr. Omer Dostri, the spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, released sensitive footage of the night of the IDF attack in Iran, committing a severe breach of security procedures, Kan News reported on Tuesday.

The recording, which revealed classified information, was taken from the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv and was shared without permission.

The footage was aired on multiple Israeli media outlets and shared internationally on social media and various news platforms.

Security concerns

Many have expressed concerns over the leaked recording, “This is a serious security violation. Security protocols mandate consulting with us before any publication of this nature.” one source stated.

The operation in Iran took place overnight between Friday and Saturday. During Operation Days of Repentance, The Israel Air Force struck around 20 military sites in three waves in a retaliatory strike on Iran.

The attacks focused on disabling Iran’s air defenses and damaging its long-term ability to develop additional ballistic missiles.

The Prime Minister's office has yet to comment on this incident.