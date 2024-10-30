Jackson Hinkle challenges Yair Netanyahu to boxing match

Communist political activist Jackson Hinkle posted on X/Twitter that he had challenged Yair Netanyahu to a boxing match on Tuesday.

In the post, Hinkle showed a screenshot of a document outlining the terms of the fight, which he claimed would be sanctioned by the International Boxing Association.

The document, which Hinkle had already signed, stated that the only conditions were that Netanyahu was not allowed to kill any medics or journalists, buy off or threaten the judges, and that his father – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – was prohibited from ordering an air strike or otherwise interfering with the match.

Hinkle wrote that if Netanyahu won, he would ‘permanently deport himself to Gaza.’ However, if Hinkle won, Netanyahu would have to ‘Serve in the IDF on the frontline of Israel’s current conflicts in Gaza or Lebanon, or on the frontlines of potential future conflicts against Iran or Syria.’

“I know I’m not an innocent woman or child, so you probably won’t want to fight me,” Hinkle wrote to Netanyahu after issuing the challenge.

BREAKING: I have texted my official challenge to YAIR NETANYAHU for a sanctioned boxing match. pic.twitter.com/i91wehQRTQ — Jackson Hinkle (@jacksonhinklle) October 29, 2024

The responses were divided

While many commenters cheered Hinkle on, several pointed out that the terms were ‘ridiculous,’ calling the challenge – and Hinkle himself – ‘pathetic.’

“Wait, you have his number?” one user questioned.

“Jackson’s running on fumes,” another said. “Clawing for attention… It’s a sad, desperate attempt to stay in the spotlight - pathetic, really.”