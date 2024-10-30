Netanyahu wants to postpone son's wedding due to security considerations - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is looking to postpone the wedding of his son, Avner, due to security considerations, KAN News reported on Wednesday.

KAN claimed that Netanyahu has stated behind closed doors that the wedding should be postponed as it may risk the safety of those in attendance.

According to the report, the wedding is planned for November 26 at the Ronit Farm near Tel Aviv.

Kan also reported on Monday that Netanyahu has expressed concerns regarding the drone threat, reportedly saying, "For missiles, we have good detection and interception systems." Avner Netanyahu. (credit: Via Maariv)

According to the report, Netanyahu asked why the Knesset was convening in its usual location.

Drone strikes Netanyahu's Caesarea home

Last week, Netanyahu's home in Caesarea was hit by a drone that infiltrated from Lebanon.

Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for the strike.

Netanyahu and his family were not present at the residence during the incident.

Netanyahu responded to the incident at the time, stating, "Iran's proxies, who today attempted to assassinate me and my wife, made a grave mistake. This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing the war of resurgence against our enemies to secure our safety for generations to come."

"I say to the Iranians and their partners in the axis of evil—anyone who harms Israeli citizens will pay a heavy price. We will continue to eliminate your terrorists, retrieve our hostages from Gaza, and restore security to our northern residents," he added.