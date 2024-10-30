Israeli, Italian military chiefs discuss Hezbollah, UNIFIL security in Lebanon

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi hosted the Italian Defense General Staff chief, General Luciano Portolano, last week, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

Halevi and Portolano reportedly discussed recent operations and the security situation in the Middle East, with an emphasis on the the IDF's operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

They also discussed the requirement of safeguarding the security of UN personnel employed in the UNIFIL mission operating under the UNSCR 1701, the IDF said.

Halevi expressed appreciation for the strong ties between the Israeli and Italian militaries and emphasized that the IDF remains committed to deepening professional relations with the Italian Armed Forces, united by a shared commitment to enhancing stability and security in the Middle East, the military noted.

The two military leaders spoke on the phone two weeks ago, where they discussed the security situation.

During this call, Halevi told Portolano that the IDF would continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the harm to UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon and emphasized the importance of joint military efforts against terrorism in the region.

Italian troops make up a significant part of UNIFIL, providing the second-largest contingent with 1,068 soldiers, according to the UNIFIL website.

Yuval Barnea contributed to this report.