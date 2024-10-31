IDF reveals 70% of Hezbollah drones have been destroyed

The IDF said on Thursday that it had destroyed around 70% of Hezbollah's drones from its Unit 127, mostly since it escalated its attacks in mid-September,

Besides that general number, the IDF said it had killed a full 10% of Hezbollah's drone operators as well as the commander of the entire unit.

Next, the IDF said it had killed the Hezbollah drone commander of the North Litani region and destroyed 54 positions that had held drones.

Further, the IDF stated it had destroyed 24 detection or operations installations related to Hezbollah's drone units.

Moreover, the military said that it had eliminated eight centers for assembling drones, six underground drone-related bases, and seven drone storage centers. Members of Hezbollah attend the funeral of Wissam Tawil, a commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces who according to Lebanese security sources was killed during an Israeli strike on south Lebanon, in Khirbet Silem, Lebanon, January 9, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

Lower percentage of drone interception

Despite all of these significant numbers, the IDF has shot down drones at lower percentages than rockets, and drones have killed and wounded a large number of Israeli soldiers and civilians over the course of the war, with around 231 out of 1,300 not being shot down.

Although that shoot down rate is around 80%, the rocket shoot down rate has been closer to 90%.