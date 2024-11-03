Islamic Resistance in Iraq ready to intensify attacks against Israel - report

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has decided to intensify its attacks against Israel, the London-based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported on Sunday, citing a senior official in the terrorist group.

The official noted that such strikes may be carried out both via missiles and aircraft.

Ali Al-Fatlawi, an official from a different terror group within the Iraqi resistance, told the news outlet that the group "has decided to escalate its offensive operations against sites and targets belonging to the Zionist entity, as part of the transition to a plan to expand fire against the occupation on various fronts.”

"The operations have now increased daily, and very soon even the form and nature of those operations will change," he reportedly noted, adding the group's "new military capabilities."

On Saturday, a member of the political bureau of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, an Iraqi terrorist militia, told the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar that his terror group was synchronizing operations with Iran to strike Israel. Explosions seen near Tehran, amid an Israeli attack on Iran, October 26, 2024 (credit: SOCIAL MEDIA/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

Another unnamed political official reportedly told Al-Ahkbar that "Iran possesses the capability to retaliate against Israel from anywhere, and it is by no means incapable."

Iran reportedly readying to strike Israel from Iraq

Last week, Axios reported, citing two Israeli sources, that Iran was readying to strike Israel from Iraqi territory, possibly before the US presidential election on Nov. 5.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Israel the Islamic Republic would respond to Israel's retaliatory strike on October 26, which targeted some 20 Iranian sites.

Israel's late-October attack came in response to Iran's October 1 strike in which the Islamic Republic fired some 180 ballistic missiles at the Jewish State.

Corinne Baum contributed to this report.