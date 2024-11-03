Exploiting civilian homes: IDF finds Hezbollah weapons in child's bedroom in Lebanon

IDF Troops of the 769th Brigade found numerous weapons in a kitchen and children's bedroom of a house in a southern Lebanese village, the military said on Sunday.

The nighttime operation was carried out based on precise intelligence information.

In the house, which served as a weapons storage facility, troops located an RPG, launchers, rockets, and grenades among dolls, the IDF noted.

In addition to weapons, the soldiers reportedly found tactical tools and intelligence documents that were used by Hezbollah terrorists who had entrenched themselves within the structure.

IDF footage of weapons that were located and confiscated in a civilian home in Lebanon. October 3, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF operates in southern Lebanon

The military noted that troops continued to operate in the area, eliminating terrorists in close-quarters encounters, as well as via precise munitions and air strikes.

The IDF further added that while destroying terror targets in which weapons were located, secondary explosions occurred, pointing to the existence of further weapons in the area.