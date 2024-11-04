Hundreds of cancellations at Haaretz following Schocken's comments

Hundreds of cancellations and subscription termination requests have hit the Haaretz- The Marker Group since publisher Amos Schocken's comments, in which he referred to Hamas as ‘freedom fighters’ - Walla has learned. Since then, Schocken has retracted and clarified his statements, but the damage has been done.

Since Thursday's publication, several government ministries have requested to cancel their subscriptions, with each ministry having dozens of subscriptions. The Foreign Ministry alone canceled 90 newspaper subscriptions.

In internal meetings at Haaretz Group on Sunday, there was a discussion of "a crazy rate of cancellations and sharp decline in newspaper advertising."

Haaretz was hit the hardest with print subscription cancellations. Walla has learned that many longtime subscribers have requested to cancel their subscriptions. This is causing concern in the newspaper's management, as unlike digital subscribers, who are characterized by volatility, print subscribers are harder to win back, making this a severe long-term blow to the newspaper.

Walla reported that the newspaper has dealt with damage to advertising campaigns since the publication, both from government ministries and private entities, described by sources in the newspaper as "unlike anything seen in many years."

Additionally, Walla wrote that Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon is expected to discuss the legality of newspaper subscription cancellations by government ministries.

Haaretz management is currently also dealing with commercial disadvantages as publisher Amos Schocken has significantly reduced his hold on the newspaper in the past year, and in fact, his son Roni, who isn't even in the country, is the one replacing him on the board of directors.

At the same time, since the departure of CEO Rami Guez, there is no central figure to create order among board members.

Leonid Nerzlin's statement

The assessment is that the sharp decline in advertising led to the unusual announcement by businessman Leonid Nevzlin, one of the newspaper's owners, in which he distanced himself from newspaper publisher Amos Schocken.

"I wish to express my complete disagreement with Amos Schocken's perception as the newspaper's publisher in response to the events of October 7 and the current war. His recent statements at the Ha'aretz conference in London are shocking, unacceptable, and even inhumane, showing insensitivity towards the victims of the terrible day and the war, the hostages and their families, and the entire people of Israel," he stated.

"I joined as a partner in Haaretz newspaper about 13 years ago to help and support the newspaper when it was going through a difficult period. While I am a great believer in liberal values and free press, I feel obligated to share my position with you.

Amos's words clash with the newspaper's values, my values, and the values of most journalists and newspaper employees. I regret that Amos used Haaretz's platform and spread his personal and extreme views without emphasizing that these are his private opinions, which do not represent those of the newspaper.

Despite Amos's apology, I believe that Haaretz must maintain its core values impartially, while ensuring it doesn't represent only one side. True democracy requires recognition of all perspectives and range of opinions, and the transmission of all objective information."

Haaretz publisher Amos Schocken chose not to respond.