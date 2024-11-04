Terrorist explosive device detonates near Gaza hospital, six children wounded

An explosive device planted by terrorists detonated near a humanitarian convoy that was evacuating patients from the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said in the early hours of Monday.

The convoy was damaged by shrapnel, and no injuries were reported among the convoy staff. However, the military noted that six children who were in the nearby hospital sustained wounds due to the explosion. Harm was also done to the hospital building.

The humanitarian convoy, coordinated by COGAT, also facilitated the transfer of medical equipment, food, and water to the hospital.

In recent days, the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) have carried out targeted operations in the Gaza hospital to counter terror activities in the area.

Prior to the operation, the IDF facilitated the evacuation of civilians and made sure that emergency care continued, the military said. Palestinians view the damage after Israeli forces withdrew from the area around Kamal Adwan hospital, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip October 26, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Hamas terrorists, some of whom had taken part in the October 7 massacre, had embedded themselves within the hospital.

Further, within the Kamal Adwan Hospital, troops located weapons, money used for terror purposes, and intelligence documents, the IDF reported.

Ambulance driver confirms hospital used for terror purposes

Last week, footage published by the IDF showed an ambulance driver at the hospital confirming while being interrogated by security officials that Hamas uses hospitals for terror purposes.

"Hamas military operatives are present; they are in the courtyards, at the gates of the buildings, in the offices of Kamal Adwan Hospital," the driver stated. "They operate ambulances to transport their wounded military operatives and to transport them for their missions, and this is instead of using the ambulances for the benefit of civilians."

"We, the public in the northern Gaza Strip, are sick of this situation. We have had enough; they (Hamas) are stationed in the hospitals, stationed in the schools," the driver confirmed.

Avi Ashkenazi contributed to this report.