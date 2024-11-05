'Carved in stone': IDF troops unearth a 70-meter-long underground space in southern Lebanon

IDF troops unearthed a 70-meter-long underground infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon the military said on Tuesday.

Within the subterranean space, soldiers found a room and weapons for a lengthy stay.

"We entered a military camp in a thicketed and fortified terrain in the center of a wadi," a Battalion chief of the 646th Brigade said.

He added that the company had found "deep inside in the terrain, a very, very deep underground infrastructure with ammunition, basically, an ammunition storage facility that was concealed in the thicketed terrain."

"They essentially created a bunker inside the terrain, carved inside a stone." IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon. November 5, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

An additional raid unearthed another underground terror infrastructure that had room for prolonged stay and supplies.

The IDF added that after unearthing the infrastructure, they were destroyed, and the weapons were confiscated.

Troops demolished dozens of Hezbollah military structures and eliminated terrorists via aircraft fire.

Operations based on intelligence information

The military noted that troops had carried out targeted operations in various southern Lebanese villages based on precise intelligence information.

Later on Tuesday, the IDF said that as of 3:00 p.m., some 40 rockets had been fired by Hezbollah into Israel.