Gallant Night II part II: Israelis call for additional protests after defense minister's dismissal

Protest organizations called on Israelis to take to the streets again on Wednesday to protest the firing of Yoav Gallant from his position as Defense Minister.

Thousands gathered at the Jerusalem protest on Wednesday night, with the Democrat Party chairman Yair Golan and MKs Gilad Kariv and Naama Lazimi also in attendance.

Protesters could be heard chanting, "Why are they still in Gaza," and "We won't abandon them in Gaza."

A placard on the main protest stage read, "Draft law, returning the hostages, commission of inquiry," referencing the three points Gallant said should be addressed in his Tuesday speech. '

Wednesday's protest follows a night of mass protests Tuesday, immediately after the firing, that was very reminiscent of "Gallant night" - a night of mass protests that helped roll back the firing of Gallant during the judicial overhaul.

Protesters quickly mobilized Tuesday, with tens of thousands taking to the streets and blocking intersections and highways across the country - including an hours-long block of the Ayalon Highway in both directions.

Universities allowed students, faculty to strike

Some strikes took place around the country Wednesday, with universities allowing students and faculty to strike and Zim shipping company striking.

Protest organizations called on protesters to gather in Jerusalem near the Knesset Wednesday night in order to stand against the firing of the defense minister. Israelis block Ayalon highways in protest following Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's firing on November 5, 2024 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

"Today we keep going," said Jerusalem-based protest organization Guarding the Shared Home. "Its hard, we have not yet recovered from yesterday, but this is for our shot at the future of the country."

When [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu denies that he will fire the Attorney General, the IDF Chief of Staff, and the head of the Shin Bet [Israel Security Agency], we are very concerned."

"For every protester from yesterday - two will come out today," the organization said.

"Who is Bibi taking care of?" asked protest organization The Day After. "To switch out a defense minister during war? And with [Israel] Katz? Who is lacking experience and a spine?"

"You are selling the security and lives of all of us for what? All to allow for a shameful draft-dodging deal."