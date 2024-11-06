New information revealed on police probe on 'incidents from start of war' - report

A Wednesday Channel 12 report revealed further information regarding the ongoing criminal investigation, initiated by Lahav 433, into what the police termed events at the start of the Israel-Hamas War.

According to the report, investigators noticed that meetings held at the Prime Minister's Office at the start of the Israel-Hamas War were not recorded, and no protocols were taken.

This happened likely due to the confusion that ensued following the October 7 massacre.

National Unity MK Gadi Eisenkot subsequently asked that all meetings be recorded, Channel 12 noted.

On Tuesday, Israel Police stated, “The Israel Police, Unit 433, is conducting a criminal investigation related to events from the beginning of the war, during which several investigative actions were conducted openly. A gag order has been issued on the case.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant seen following the attack on Iran, October 26, 2024 (credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

PMO responds

The Prime Minister's Office said in response, "This is an unprecedented witch hunt against the Prime Minister's Office in the middle of a war."

"After a year of a flood of criminal leaks from cabinet discussions and meetings about hostages and missing persons—which provided valuable intelligence to our enemies—the only two investigations that were opened targeted the Prime Minister's Office rather than the wholesale leakers, none of whom were investigated, and who caused tremendous harm to the hostages and to Israel's security," the statement further stated.

"As with previous attempts to inflate accusations against the prime minister and his circle, this too will amount to nothing," the PMO noted, adding, "But it will certainly raise serious questions about unprecedented and baseless selective enforcement."