IDF troops find a ready-for-launch missile system in Lebanon

The IDF discovered a mobile missile system aimed at the Galilee Panhandle during raids in southern Lebanon this past week.

The ready-for-launch missile system containing 24 rockets was discovered connected to a civilian structure in southern Lebanon by IDF Brigade 769 under the 91st Division. It was brought back to Israel, along with other pieces from a weapons stockpile concealed in the nearby forest. THE IDF conducts an operation in southern Lebanon, November 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Operation Northern Arrows

In the course of Operation Northern Arrows, the IDF has said it has destroyed around 300 terrorist infrastructures, eliminated a number of terrorists, and uncovered underground Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon.

The IDF also said it had found stockpiles of weapons and ammunition that included equipment such as Kornet missiles and RPGs.