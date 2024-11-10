IDF officials believe northern residents could return home without Hezbollah truce - report

IDF officials believe that residents of northern Israel could return home without reaching a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, Army Radio reported on Sunday, citing the IDF officials.

This is a view held by certain senior IDF officials who think that after completing the ground operations in the first line of villages in southern Lebanon, the IDF could establish a strong presence along the Israel-Lebanese border, Army Radio noted.

This IDF presence would reportedly include approximately three divisions.

IDF seeks to retain freedom to attack Hezbollah, even without truce

If the military detects Hezbollah movements and operations along the border, the IDF will retain the freedom and capability to attack Hezbollah infrastructure and terrorists in southern Lebanon. This would give Israel free rein to operate by ground or air, even without an agreement in place.

A senior official told Army Radio, "The era of zero threat to residents is over, but what's important is that the primary and central threat - a ground incursion by the enemy - has been removed." IDF SOLDIERS from the Golani Brigade and Armored Corps operate in Ayta ash Shab, in southern Lebanon, Oct. 21. (credit: FLASH90)

"Could an anti-tank missile be fired at Metulla tomorrow? Absolutely. We'll need to know how to address and neutralize that in advance. The security situation in the North isn't perfect, but it's adequate," the official told Army Radio.