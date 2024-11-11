How IDF's deception strategy led to Hamas's unraveling in Jabalya

It was clear to the entire Southern Command leadership that it was only a matter of time before IDF forces would clash with Hamas's renewed organization in the Jabalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Hamas operatives surrounded themselves with more than 55,000 civilians who served as human shields and hoped this would prevent the IDF from engaging with them.

Intelligence sources insisted that Hamas's organization of more than two thousand terrorists included a governing center controlling all of the northern Gaza Strip, including the Al-Atatra neighborhood, Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia, and additional villages.

Therefore, Southern Command assessed that striking the broad terror center in the Jabalya refugee camp would bring a broad effect: a decisive victory over northern Gaza Strip brigade forces, damaging Hamas's ability to control the entire northern area, and striking Jabalya's terror infrastructure, which has long served as a symbol of resistance against Israel and the IDF.

The turning point regarding the continued fighting in the Gaza Strip came during a situation assessment discussion held by the IDF’s General Staff, which called the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by IDF fighters proof of Hamas's collapse in Rafah. IDF troops operate in Jabalya, Gaza Strip. May 31, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In that same discussion, it was already clear that Southern Command was ready and prepared for the next stage: fighting in northern Gaza.

During preparations for the new battlefield, Southern Command commander Major General Yaron Finkelman insisted on incorporating ‘deception and trickery’ into the operation plans to outsmart what remained of Hamas's military wing in northern Gaza.

The conditions were complex since most of the IDF's attention and resources were concentrated in Lebanon.

Division 162, under the command of Brigadier General Itzik Cohen, saw this as a positive challenge despite the fact that the forces needed to jump from Rafah to the northern Gaza Strip without Hamas understanding where the division’s next move would be.

Major General Finkelman set the rules, and in the brigade battle teams, they translated the requirements into drawings on the map. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Moving toward Jabalya

The date was set: October 4, 2024, the team would begin the maneuver toward Jabalya.

Logistics and armament officers looked at each other in amazement as they understood every minute was critical. They had 48 hours until the operation's start, which seemed illogical at first, and thus, on the already crowded routes with trucks, they began successfully moving APCs and tanks from Rafah to the northern Gaza Strip.

The fearsome bulldozers of the Engineering Corps remained behind to avoid raising suspicion among Palestinians and not delay the forces.

While Hamas thought the IDF was preparing for the possibility of moving toward the central camps, where, according to Israeli assessments, live hostages were being held, the forces completed preparations for their attack on Jabalya.

Using the element of surprise, the 401st Brigade, under the command of Colonel Ahsan Daksa z"l began racing at lightning speed along the coastal route, free of explosives, at a depth of 8 km, to encircle Jabalya from the south.

At the same time, the 460th Brigade under Colonel Dvir Edri began moving from Black Arrow Hill on the Gaza Strip's border toward Jabalya, cutting it off from Gaza City, thus disrupting Hamas’ plans to move weapons and operatives between the two cities.

The moment Colonel Daksa and Colonel Edri reported to Division 162’s commander that they’d reached their designated coordinates, the ‘encirclement’ phase ended, allowing for Hamas’ human shields to exit Jabalya.

This was when the real challenge began.

According to intelligence sources, Hamas operatives threatened Gazan civilians with violence and confiscated humanitarian aid to prevent anyone from leaving Jabaliya while hiding in the dense refugee camp.

Testimonies that reached the IDF revealed that Hamas operatives also killed civilians to deter others from leaving their homes.

In the first week of fighting, there was great difficulty moving the population, and the situation on the ground made it difficult for IDF forces to move deep into Jabalya due to concerns about civilian casualties. As time passed, combined with information operations and forces' advancement with fire, 55,000 civilians left Jabalya in several stages.

According to recent assessments, only hundreds remain.

Since fighting began in Jabalya, Division 162 forces has succeeded in capturing about 900 terrorists, some of whom fled from Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia to hide in the refugee camp.

"Some of the terrorists raised their hands and surrendered, and some tried to pass through drainage channels that the IDF created in the area to direct the population while disguising themselves as innocent civilians," military sources said.

Among those arrested were a Nukhba platoon commander who participated in the October 7 massacre, ambush commanders, snipers, explosives experts, and more.

All were transferred to the Shin Bet for interrogation.

Division 162's stealth and trickery proved invaluable not only in creating a surprise for the enemy but also in choosing the best routes where terrorists failed to prepare with explosive devices.

But as forces advanced to the heart of the camp, fighting became much more complex. A dense area full of explosive devices and sophisticated traps.

In the first 48 hours, 50 explosive devices were located, and since the beginning of fighting in the area, forces located 200 booby-trapped houses.

In one of them, an explosive device was hidden in the stairwell, and in another, the second floor was booby-trapped in an unusual way.

"Jabalya was built by Hamas as a center of gravity in northern Gaza, and everyone understood that the moment it falls, all northern Gaza Strip would fall to IDF hands," said a senior officer in Southern Command.

"We were constantly engaged in surprising the enemy. We saw how the enemy fled from our power combined with various techniques. We stand today on the verge of defeating the enemy in Jabalya. It won't return to what it was before the maneuver. Not above and not below ground."

According to IDF assessments, conquering all of Jabalya will allow complete IDF control of the entire northern Gaza Strip. As a result, the entire area will be defined as a combat space clean of terrorists.

This action will allow trains from Ashkelon to Sderot to resume and add another bargaining chip in negotiations for hostage release.

"If there's something that drives Hamas crazy, it's the IDF taking control of large areas."

Colonel Daksa z"l

Captain G’, an outstanding company commander from Battalion 601 under the 401 Brigade Combat Team, entered Gaza four months ago to fight in Rafah ahead of commanding A Company, which took a blow after eight of its fighters were killed in the Namer APC disaster.

A month earlier, the company commander was seriously wounded, and the acting commander was the deputy company commander who was killed in the disaster. G led the fighting in the Tel Sultan neighborhood, where he was tasked with dismantling the area’s terror infrastructure.

"Rafah, unlike any other place, was full of weapons and ammunition. Every house we entered in Tel Sultan was loaded with weapons but also connected in one way or another to the house next to it down the street. Many hiding places. In Jabalya, it's a different story. A crazy amount of explosive devices and traps," the company commander told Walla from Jabalya.

"Just last week, we found 17 explosive devices. They operate using ambush methods. They place explosive devices cast in concrete in walls and houses and operate remotely using cameras. Some of our learning came at the cost of blood. They booby-trap doors, cabinets and place many pressure plates, unlike in Rafah. The population in Jabalya is tougher, the refugee camp is very large and very dense, and Jabalya itself is three times larger than the Tel Sultan neighborhood. I feel power as a company commander when I'm surrounded by tanks covering me, drones. I stood with my Namer in the heart of Jabalya refugee camp and felt secure."

Captain G spoke a lot in the interview about his subordinates who gained experience in combat.

"We have fighters who have fought continuously for more than a year. I see not only the experience but also our achievements. It didn't take us much time, contrary to what others thought. But there are also prices. I lost my brigade commander Ahsan Daksa (killed in Jabalya by an explosive device), my battalion commander was seriously wounded, and a parallel company commander who fought for three months was wounded and eventually killed. But it's important for me to say clearly: we are truly destroying and defeating them. Who fled in the past? The moment we reach them isn't far off. With the capabilities we've gained, the methods, and techniques, we'll reach any place they ask. We're also thorough in the mission. The remaining Hamas forces know they're next in line. We'll reach them and know how to make adjustments in the field."

During the conversation, he fell silent for a moment when talking about Colonel Ahsan Daksa.

"He's a commander that words fail to describe. He commanded me for three months. I connected with him. He was very close to us and, on the other hand, knew how to demand a lot professionally. I encountered many professional incidents, and he was always with us, always in front. Always was in places with friction or engagement. Always was in places where he's needed. This gave me and other commanders a sense of security. It caused us to command more from the front. This is one of the biggest things in combat. We're not in the back as commanders. The company and battalion commanders are in front, and it all started from the brigade commander. He was breathing the field, and it trickled down to the last soldier. We constantly mention his phrases. Mention him in battle. He really touched everyone's heart."

Captain G shared a statement he heard from Colonel Daksa z"l.

“He told me that 'we're always the ones who dictate the pace, and if we can not be afraid and take more forward,'" G recalled.

"Also, in Tel Sultan, he told us we'd bring great achievements, and he was right. We destroyed buildings 100 meters from where they eliminated Sinwar. Apparently, we caused him to move. To leave his hiding place. We still operate today inspired by Ahsan Daksa. He made us better. Just last night, 200 terrorists surrendered under the building where we were. Think about it - a platoon and a half raised their hands and surrendered. My company is strong. We'll continue until we win. Until we bring back the hostages. That's our dream. If we continue, we can also see the organization disarming so families can raise children quietly without seeing what happened here on October 7."