France-Israel match, 4,000 law enforcement officers mobilized: "Zero tolerance"

Massive deployment of law enforcement for the France-Israel Nations League match scheduled for next Thursday at the Stade de France.

A "high-risk" match, as the Paris prefect, Laurent Nuñez, said, confirming on BFM TV that 4,000 law enforcement officers, including Police and Gendarmerie, will be mobilized, an "extremely reinforced device."

About 1,600 security officers will be mobilized at the Stade de France and the Raid, the elite unit of the French Police, will escort the Israeli team, he said, speaking of a match in a "very tense geopolitical context" after the events in Amsterdam in conjunction with the match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

In Paris, Nunez said, there will be 'zero tolerance' for any unrest before and after the match. "We will not tolerate excesses or disturbances to public order," he said, reiterating that checks at the entrance to the stadium will be "extremely reinforced."

Nunez also announced the ban on displaying Palestinian flags at the Stade de France during the match. In an interview with French media, he said: "There can be no political messages in stadiums, including Palestinian flags. Only French and Israeli flags will be present in the stadium.”

French Macron will attend match

The French President Emmanuel Macron will also attend the match. The Elysée announced it, according to which Macron's presence was desired to "send a message of brotherhood and solidarity after the intolerable acts of anti-Semitism that followed the Amsterdam match this week.” French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during an international humanitarian conference for civilians in Gaza, at the Elysee Presidential Palace, in Paris, France, on November 9, 2023. (credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The Israeli National Security Council urges its citizens not to go to Paris on Thursday for the France-Israel match, fearing unrest and violence similar to those that took place in Amsterdam in recent days.

A note reads: "The National Security Council recommends that Israelis abroad take precautions (...), especially next week, to avoid going to sporting and cultural events involving Israelis, in particular the upcoming Israeli national team match in Paris".

“In recent days, several appeals have been identified among pro-Palestinian activists and supporters of terrorist groups to harm Israelis and Jews, under the guise of protests and demonstrations and taking advantage of mass participation (in sports and cultural events) to maximize damage and media exposure,” the National Security Council statement said.

In addition to Paris, it is also not recommended to travel to cities where there are threats to Jews and Israelis, including Brussels, Amsterdam and other unspecified “central British cities”. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The statement finally suggests that Israelis traveling abroad avoid identifying themselves as such, and warns travelers to inquire about the risks in their destinations, and the presence of “immigrants from countries opposed to Israel”.