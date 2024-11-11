IDF strikes, raids terror targets in Gaza and West Bank

Nahal Brigade troops, operating under the Gaza Division command, have carried out intelligence-based targeted operations on terrorist sites around Rafah in recent months, resulting in the elimination of multiple terrorists, the IDF announced on Monday.

In Shabura, soldiers found weapons storage facilities with enemy ammunition stockpiles left behind.

In a search near a mosque and hospital, the brigade’s engineering forces dismantled a weapons storage facility containing observation equipment, drones, manufacturing supplies, explosive devices, and dozens of mortar shells.

Additionally, the brigade struck multiple terrorist infrastructures, armed cells, anti-tank missile sites, weapons storage locations, underground facilities, and more.

West Bank operations

Overnight, IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police forces carried out counterterror operations, apprehending eight suspects across multiple locations in Judea and Samaria. IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank, November 11, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the Etzion Region, forces detained a wanted suspect in Beit Ummar, seizing dozens of canisters containing explosives. In Rabud, within the Yehuda Region, soldiers confiscated an M-16 rifle, while in Jalazone, part of the Binyamin Region, a handgun was seized. Several individuals were also questioned for suspected terror activity.

Additionally, operations in villages across the Ephraim Division led to the arrest of four suspects, with the seizure of a drone and military equipment. In Nablus, under the Shomron Division, three more suspects were detained.

No injuries were reported among the security forces.