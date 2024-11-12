Israel opens Kissufim border crossing, increasing aid to Gazan civilians

The Kissufim border crossing has been opened for the passage of humanitarian aid trucks, the IDF and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) jointly announced on Tuesday.

This operation is part of an effort to increase the routes for aid trucks going to the Gaza Strip.

It was coordinated by the IDF via COGAT, the Southern Command, and the Defense Ministry's Crossing Authority, which included delivering food, water, medical supplies, and shelter equipment to central and southern Gaza.

Transfer of humanitarian aid trucks into the Gaza strip through the “Kisufim” passage (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The aid is sent to the Gaza Strip after strict security checks at the Kerem Shalom border crossing by security inspectors of the Border Crossings Authority at the Defense Ministry.

The IDF has stated that it is taking measures to facilitate humanitarian aid while continuing its efforts against Hamas forces.